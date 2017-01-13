Former Ind. basketball coach charged with child seduction

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – Police arrested a former Crawfordsville basketball coach on two counts of child seduction after he was accused of having sexual contact with students.

Michael Demeter, 25, worked most recently as an assistant coach for the boys basketball team and didn’t have a teaching position with the district, according to a statement from Scott Bowling, superintendent of Crawfordsville Community School Corporation. Demeter also served as the boys tennis coach in 2015, Fox59 reported.

Bowling said the investigation involved an incident from 2015. Demeter has been removed from contact with students pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed this week in Montgomery County, Demeter previously served as a math teacher and junior varsity girls tennis coach during the 2013-2014 school year.

One of Demeter’s accusers met him when she was a sophomore during that 2013-2014 school year, and she said nothing inappropriate happened then. However, in May or June 2015, the girl said they began having physical contact. It started out as hugs and kisses before progressing into inappropriate sexual contact, the girl told police.

She later ended the relationship and said Demeter constantly texted her and berated her. She eventually blocked him from social media, court documents said. At one point, the girl’s mother got on Facebook and warned him to stay away from her daughter. The girl was 17 and 18 years old during the course of their contact.

A second teen met with investigators and told them she’d also engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with Demeter. The teen said she was embarrassed about the situation and unaware that Demeter had been involved with other teens.

She said they argued frequently and described him as “possessive” and “mentally abusive” toward her. She blocked him from social media; when she unblocked him, he contacted her again, court documents said.