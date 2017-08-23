Former Indiana HS coach accused of child seduction allowed to travel out of state

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A former Jefferson High School assistant boys volleyball coach was allowed to leave the state one day after felony charges accused her of sexual intercourse with a student.

Carlee Mae Barmby, 22, was released from Tippecanoe County Jail Aug. 10 on $15,000 surety bond after Judge Randy Williams ordered a waiver of extradition, permitting her to travel to California, according to jail and court records.

The day before, Barmby was charged with two counts of child seduction, nearly four months after allegations first came to light April 18 that she sent a nude photo to a student.

In an interview with detectives, the student confirmed that Barmby sent him the photo, and he said they had sex at her home several weeks prior, according his statements to police, which are cited in a probable cause affidavit.

In a separate statement to investigators, Barmby said “it was highly possible she had sexual intercourse with the student,” but she couldn’t remember “because she was impaired on alcohol at the time,” according to the affidavit.

For months, Barmby was not arrested or charged as detectives built their case. Court documents indicate investigators extracted text conversations from several cellphones, in addition to interviewing several witnesses.

Barmby turned herself in Aug. 9, the same day charges were filed and a warrant was issued for her arrest, according to jail staff. She is listed as having a California address on a book-in report from the next day.

Despite the court’s permission to leave the state, Barmby must appear for Nov. 21 jury trial.

Lafayette School Corp. Supt. Les Huddle said Barmby worked as a paraprofessional and substitute paraprofessional, in addition to being an assistant coach, for less than a year before she was terminated following the criminal investigation.

“She went through the normal background checks, just as any employee would do in LSC, and that report came back with no negative information,” Huddle said.

Prior to her time at Jefferson, Barmby was a student at Purdue University studying health and human sciences, according to Purdue spokesperson Brian Zink.

Alejandro Del Real, a volunteer coach accused of trying to cover up the case, also passed requisite background checks for school volunteers, who range from coaches to field trip chaperones, Huddle said.

Del Real was charged Aug. 9 with obstruction of justice, attempted obstruction of justice and failure to make a report.

In an interview with detectives, Del Real said he advised the student to delete the nude photo when he learned of a criminal investigation, according to his statements to police, which are cited in a separate probable cause affidavit.

He is scheduled for a jury trial Oct. 19.