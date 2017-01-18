Former Iowa City prep released from hospital after fiery crash in Missouri

Northwest Missouri State head football coach Rich Wright tweeted Wednesday that 22-year-old Jacob Vollstedt of Iowa City was released from an area hospital after suffering injuries in a fiery rollover accident Tuesday night on Interstate Highway 29 near St. Joseph, Mo.

The Missouri State Patrol said that Vollstedt was headed south on I-29, five miles north of St. Joseph in northwest Missouri, at about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday with 22-year-old Cole Forney of Maryville, Mo., according to KMA Land and other media reports in the area.

KMA Land reported that Forney, the driver, hit a slick spot with his truck and went off the road. The vehicle struck a concrete barrier and Forney was ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle then overturned with Vollstedt still inside. The truck became engulfed in flames.

Forney and Vollstedt were taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, the southwest Iowa radio station reported. Forney was transferred to Kansas University Medical Center. He is in serious, but stable condition.

The Andrew County Sheriff’s Office, Savannah Fire Department and Missouri Department of Transportation assisted at the scene of the crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.

Vollstedt starred as a prep at Iowa City Regina, guiding the Regals to back-to-back Class 2A state football titles in 2010 and 2011, his junior and senior seasons. He was named first-team all-state by the Register those same years. He was also a three-year starter on Regina’s soccer team, which won three straight state championships during his career.

Vollstedt earned first-team all-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association honors at linebacker as a junior and as a senior. The Bearcats recently won the Division II national title.