Former Iowa City prep standout injured in fiery crash in Missouri

An Iowan who just completed his senior season with the Northwest Missouri State football team was injured in a fiery rollover accident Tuesday night on Interstate 29 near St. Joseph, Mo.

The Missouri State Patrol reports that Jacob Vollstedt, 22, of Iowa City, was headed south on I-29, five miles north of St. Joseph in northwest Missouri, around 7:50 p.m. with 22-year-old Cole Forney of Maryville, Mo., according to KMA Land and other media reports in the area.

KMA Land’s report said that Forney, the driver, hit a slick spot with his truck and went off the road. The vehicle had struck a concrete barrier, and Forney was ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle then overturned with Vollstedt still inside. The truck became engulfed in flames.

Forney and Vollstedt were taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, the southwest Iowa radio station said. Forney is listed with serious injuries, while Vollstedt’s are moderate.

The Andrew County Sheriff’s Office, Savannah Fire Department, and Missouri Department of Transportation assisted at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.

Vollstedt starred as a prep at Iowa City Regina, guiding the Regals to back-to-back Class 2A state football titles in 2010 and 2011 — his junior and senior seasons. He was named first-team all-state by the Register those same years. He was also a three-year starter on Regina’s soccer team, which won three straight state championships during his career.

Vollstedt earned first-team all-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association honors at linebacker as a junior and as a senior. The Bearcats recently won the Division II national title.

