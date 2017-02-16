Former Kansas commit Nelson Jenkins stays in state at LSU

For all the talk about discord between the LSU coaching staff and Louisiana coaches, the Tigers picked up a pair of in-state commitments Thursday, although one is a junior college player.

Nelson Jenkins, a 6-4 and 280-pound defensive tackle in the Class of 2018, committed to the Tigers after receiving an offer from head coach Ed Orgeron. Jenkins is from Plaquemine, the same high school as four-star safety Todd Harris, who signed with LSU earlier this month.

I'd like to thank @Coach_EdOrgeron for offering me a scholarship to play football at LSU. I AM OFFICIALLY COMMITTED TO BECOME A TIGER‼️🐯 pic.twitter.com/AZ2pGYn4D7 — Nelson_J_III (@NelsonJenkins71) February 16, 2017

Jenkins was one of the flurry of Louisiana players who committed to Kansas, but he then changed his mind.

Copiah-Lincoln Community College defensive lineman/outside linebacker Travez Moore committed Thursday morning. Moore, who is 6-6 and 260 pounds, played at Bastrop High in Louisiana.