Former Kimberly star Wurtz battles back from ACL tear

GREEN BAY – The ball had been stolen from Frankie Wurtz before, but the game had never been taken from her.

That changed two days before Christmas of 2014, when the former Kimberly star went down at Jack Wippich Court with the most dreaded injury in sports.

She had torn the ACL in her left knee. It was a lousy break. A yuletide present delivered by The Grinch.

Forget about basketball, she was told. Focus on rehabbing the knee.

But to a longtime gym rat whose life had always revolved around hoops, a basketball-free existence — if even temporary —was like being exiled to a deserted island.

More than two years have passed since that Dec. 23 game against Hortonville and the long road of rehabilitation has been completed by Wurtz. She’s back on the court where she belongs and regaining the skills and explosiveness that made her a two-time Fox Valley Association Player of the Year and two-time Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association first-team all-state player.

Wurtz is a redshirt freshman for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s top-notch women’s basketball program and is rounding into form following a slow start. The 5-foot-8 shooting guard has been gaining game minutes as the year has progressed and has made a solid contribution in the season’s second half. Wurtz has played in 25 of the Phoenix’s 27 games and is averaging 12.5 minutes and 3.8 points per game, while sinking 16 3-pointers, fifth best on the team.

In Friday’s 72-60 loss to UW-Milwaukee, Wurtz had her best game of the season. She scored a collegiate-high 11 points and drilled three 3-pointers, while grabbing three rebounds and dishing out three assists in a season-high 25 minutes.

“She seems to be 100 percent with the knee and we’re starting to use her a lot more,” said UWGB coach Kevin Borseth. “There’s an adjustment process, not just with her, but with everybody. We went ahead without her early while we were trying to put the pieces together, but she’s into our plan more significantly now.”

Like any competitive athlete, Wurtz would prefer extensive playing time, but knows she has to be patient. She’s coming off a serious injury and playing for one of the better basketball programs in the nation. Wurtz wears a sleeve on the left knee as a precaution, but feels the injury is behind her.

“Gaining trust in my leg again was huge,” she said. “It feels really good now. It takes me a little longer to get warmed up and I still do daily rehab things, but that’s about it. Redshirting last season was huge. It really helped me out, allowing me to get comfortable again on the court. It’s crazy just being able to play again because I had gone through almost two years without playing.”

That seemed like an eternity for Wurtz, Kimberly’s all-time leading scorer with 1,000-plus points. She knew she wasn’t dealing with a life-threatening illness and tried to keep the injury in perspective, but felt lost without the game in her life. And the rehab wasn’t easy.

“It was probably the hardest thing I’ve had to go through both mentally and physically,” said Wurtz. “I had seen people go through that injury before, but you have no idea what it’s like until you’re the one going through it.

“For me, it was crazy to not play for so long. It’s something I had been doing my whole life and then to go without it, I mean, it’s something I’m still a little salty about. It was a hard time. I had never really had an injury before, other than a little plantar fasciitis. ”

Wurtz had signed a national letter of intent to play for the Phoenix prior to the injury and UWGB honored its scholarship offer. The Phoenix gave Wurtz all the healing time she needed by redshirting her upon her arrival on campus for the 2015-16 season.

Wurtz isn’t the first gym rat to play for Borseth, and the highly successful Phoenix coach has a good idea of the emotional struggles she went through in damaging and then rebuilding the knee. Wurtz’s passion for the game is one of the reasons why Borseth decided to recruit her.

“You can see it — in every fiber of her body — that Frankie loves basketball and it’s a major part of her being,” Borseth said. “You can see it in how she approaches practice and games and how she prepares herself. Everything about her just radiates, ‘I want to be good. And I love basketball.’ ”

Wurtz didn’t get the official diagnosis of a torn ACL until about a week after the fateful FVA game, but knew the night of the injury that her high school career was over.

“I kind of knew right away,” she said. “The trainers were pretty somber. I could kind of see it on their faces. They felt bad for me. You could just tell.”

Despite the temptation to return early to the hardwood, Wurtz played it smart and didn’t rush the rehab. The redshirt season gave her the time she needed to launch her comeback.

“You have your highest highs and your lowest lows when you’re trying to rehab an injury like this,” said Wurtz. “I remember the day when I could do a straight-line raise with my left leg. That was probably one of my better days because it took so long for me to be able to do that. You appreciate the little successes that you have in the process.

“I had great doctors and a great support system with my teammates and my family.”

Wurtz hails from a true basketball family. Her father is Kimberly boys’ basketball coach Lucky Wurtz. Two of her brothers, Aris and Dylan, and her sister, Ana, were high school standouts who went on to play college basketball — Aris at Ripon, Dylan at Oshkosh and Ana at Winona State.

“The night I tore my ACL, my whole family was at the game, except for my dad, who was coaching,” Wurtz said. “It was big to have them support me right away. My dad told me that I was going to be able to rehab this and would come back a better player. It’s sad to look back on all this, but I’m grateful for all the support I received.”

Wurtz appears to have a promising future with the Phoenix. Borseth likes her scoring skills and confidence, and feels she is an ideal fit for his system.

“Frankie is a scorer, she has that scorer’s mentality,” Borseth said. “She shoots. She scores. She will attack the basket. She’s always in attack mode, looking to score and we’re allowing her to do that.

“I don’t want to say she’s a system kid, but she fits our system really well. It’s a really good match and was a contributing factor in us recruiting her to Green Bay. She’s a nose-to-the-grindstone kid, very determined. She’s not afraid to throw the team on her back if she needs to.”

Wurtz is majoring in elementary education and is interested in eventually coaching the game like her father and sister. Ana Wurtz is an assistant women’s basketball coach at Winona State.

“Frankie wants to be a coach some day and she’d be a very good one,” Borseth said. “That basketball coaching thing really runs in the Wurtz family.”

Wurtz has plenty of time to ponder her coaching future and is more focused on contributing to the Phoenix as a Division I college basketball player.

“It’s been a learning process here with all kinds of new things,” Wurtz said. “It’s completely different from when I played the high school game. But it’s just good to be back. I love playing the game and competing. I really missed that.”

