Former La Quinta linemen headed to rival Division 2 schools

When Bobby Orellano stepped off the field the last time as a La Quinta football player in the fall of 2014, he wasn’t sure he’d ever be on the same field again with one of his best friends and teammates, junior and fellow lineman Robbie Polimeni.

Next fall, after the two went their separate ways in the ranks of junior college football, the pair will have a chance to face off twice a season as players on different teams in the Great North American Conference. Earlier this month, Orellano signed his national letter of intent with Humboldt State on National Signing Day, shortly before Polimeni jumped on board with Azusa Pacific.

Both gave high praises of each other as they reminisced about their Blackhawk days and the chance to face off four times in the next two years — members of the GNAC play conference teams twice a season, unlike most college football conferences.

“I’m really proud of Rob. I saw him last Friday working out at La Quinta High School, and I told him how proud of him I was,” Orellano said. “It’s such a small world. I never thought I’d get a chance to play against him. We used to be right next to each other on the line, and now we’re rivals.”

Orellano’s future in college football sat in jeopardy just over a year ago after the freshman at Golden West tore his MCL just five games into his freshman season. Just one game past the limit to redshirt and get his season back, he only had one season in reality to impress college coaches in hopes of playing past the community college level.

“If I got hurt again, I knew I’d be screwed and that would have been it,” he said. “I worked really hard and was always in the weight room and got myself up from 260 to 280.”

His sophomore season, he was named Second Team All-Defense in the Southern California Football Association. Soon after the season ended, he heard from Humboldt State and took a visit at the end of January.

“It reminded me a lot of the La Quinta program,” he said. “The community is really invested in the program. It’s in a really isolated area at the top of the state (Arcata), but the football program is a family.

“I had some attention from Division 1 schools as well, but they wanted me to be a rotation player. Humboldt said they really liked my motor and that I was their guy.”

Polimeni ended up at College of the Desert after graduating last spring and was determined not to make it a very permanent home. Without the injury woes of his former teammate, Polimeni worked his way onto the Second Team All-Defense in the SCFA as well, but recruiting came very slowly for the freshman.

“I hoped schools would be knocking on my door. I wasn’t seeing many schools, and it was becoming concerning,” he said. “But on my way back from break, I got a text from a coach whose number I already had in my phone.”

As it turns out, the Azusa Pacific coach had been in touch with Polimeni after his senior year at La Quinta but had faded away. Polimeni was a little wary of the renewed connection at first, but he was reassured when he took his official visit.

“I felt wanted, and that’s the most important thing,” he said. “I wanted to find a place where I could immediately come in and make an impact, and I couldn’t be happier.

