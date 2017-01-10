Former Lawrence North star Jordan Hankins dies

Jordan Hankins, a former Lawrence North High School girls basketball standout and Northwestern sophomore, died Monday.

“Jordan was a remarkably dynamic young woman,” Northwestern coach Joe McKeown said in a statement. “This is a devastating loss for our basketball family. She brought an unwavering intensity and commitment to everything in her life. We will miss her enormously.”

She was found dead in her room at the university.

The university said in a statement that Hankins’ body was found Monday afternoon. The statement from spokesman Carsten Parmenter said there is no indication of foul play or “any danger or threat to other members of the Northwestern community.”

The nature and cause of Hankins’ death will be determined by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

LN coach Chris Giffin could not be immediately reached for comment.

Hankins was an All-Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference pick with Lawrence North, which made the semistate when she was a senior.

“I was just starting to heat up before half and when I went in the locker room, I prayed,” Hankins said after the sectional title game in which she scored 19 points. “I kept saying we can do all things through Christ.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.