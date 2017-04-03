Former legendary California football coach killed in head-on crash

A former Truckee (Calif.) High School football coach was killed in a head-on car crash Saturday outside of Sierraville, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Former football coach Robert Shaffer died at the scene. His wife Lisa Shaffer and his 22-year-old son, Patrick, suffered minor to moderate injuries, CHP said in an incident report.

The crash was reported at about 9:29 p.m. Saturday along California 89 just south of Cold Creek Campground in Sierra County, authorities said.

David Slaughter, 54, of Sacramento, was driving his 1989 Ford F250 southbound on the state route. At the same time, Shaffer was traveling northbound in his 2006 Toyota Corolla.

Investigators said Slaughter then allowed his truck to cross into the northbound lane. The two vehicles crashed head on.

Slaughter suffered moderate injuries and was flown to Renown Regional Medical Center, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Lisa Shaffer was also taken by ambulance to Renown. Her son was taken by a private vehicle to Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee.

Authorities were still investigating the crash.

Shaffer helped lead the Wolverines to nine state football titles, including four-straight state championships in football. He retired from coaching in 2013.

Shaffer was inducted into the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Hall of Fame in 2014 after coaching football at Truckee for 18 years.

