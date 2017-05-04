Former Little League coach in Calif. arrested for sexual abuse of a child

A former Little League baseball coach in southern Calif. has been arrested for the sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 years old.

Nicholas Gary Giles, a 32-year-old resident of Victorville, Calif., is currently being held in lieu of a $1 million bail following his arrest Tuesday afternoon, according to the Victor Valley News.

According to what a source told the Valley News, Giles is a former coach for a special needs baseball league.

Per the Valley News, Victorville deputies were dispatched to the Kaiser Permanente parking lot for a reported vehicle burglary on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies arrived and determined no burglary had occurred. However, two men were engaged in a argument. From there, Giles was found to have an outstanding warrant stemming from an investigation this past February.

According to a Sheriff’s press release, the Victorville police department conducted an investigation into allegations of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, which is believed to have occurred between 2012 and 2013. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Nicholas Gary Giles, who is also known as Nicholas Gary Burstein.

Giles is scheduled for arraignment in Victorville on Thursday.