Former Little League star Mo'ne Davis has moved on to softball

Quick: What’s the name of the breakout female star of the 2014 Little League World Series?

Mo’ne Davis, of course!

Nearly three years removed from a star turn with the Taney Dragons Little League squad that reached Williamsport, Davis is leading a more traditional sports existence at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (SCH) in Philadelphia. A sophomore, Davis remains a girls basketball superstar, both for SCH and her AAU squad, and also continues to play baseball for the Anderson Monarchs Baseball Club.

But, at least for now, Davis is also suiting up for the SCH softball team. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, she is now the starting shortstop and locked in as the school’s No. 3 batter in the order as the Blue Devils have roared out to a 5-0 start to the Inter-Ac League slate.

Where will she go from here? That remains to be seen. Davis’ first love remains basketball, and she continues to be a strong contributor on a baseball diamond, even with the full 90-feet dimensions on the base paths.

Amidst all the potential and uncertainty, the one constant that remains is the longevity of good will and celebrity that Davis developed as the leading light of the Taney squad that nearly won it all, all within the context of a fairly normal teenage existence, at long last.

“It’s a little different, but now I get to do things that every other 15-year-old does,” Davis told the Inquirer. “I still go shopping. I still hang out with my friends.”