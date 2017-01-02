Former Manogue QB Noland commits to Arkansas

Connor Noland, who played quarterback at Bishop Manogue as a freshman in 2014, has committed to play football and baseball for Arkansas.

Noland, now a 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior at Greenwood High School in Greenwood, Ark., is Arkansas’ No. 2 football prospect for his class and No. 1 baseball prospect.

In football, he completed 151-of-229 passes for 2,095 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions this past season. In baseball, his fast ball has been timed in the low 90s.

He committed to Arkansas last summer before the football season.

Noland also had offers in football from Arkansas State, UCLA, Kentucky, Memphis, Missouri, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Penn State, Texas A&M and Utah State.