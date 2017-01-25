Former Marine who was La. football coach and ROTC leader charged with sex with students at school

A decorated Marine who served as both a football coach and ROTC instructor at Mandeville High (La.) has been charged with having sex with at least one teenage student at the school in a violation of his responsibility.

As reported by the Advocate, detectives with the Mandeville Police department have determined that Hosea McGhee most likely had sexual relations with both a 15 and 16-year-old female student at Mandeville High on multiple occasions, with most occurring on the school’s campus.

Incredibly, McGhee’s arrest marked the third time in a single year that a teacher in the St. Tammany school district was arrested and charged with a sexual encounter with a student.

The school immediately dismissed McGhee, who taught ROTC courses to freshman and sophomore students while also serving as the defensive backs coach for the football team.

There has been no word of the potential penalties that could away McGhee, or who will replace him at Mandeville. If there are other victims, they are also asked to reach out to the Mandeville Police.