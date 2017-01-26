Former Michigan commit Kai-Leon Herbert selects Miami

Days after decommitting from Michigan, American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) offensive lineman Kai-Leon Herbert announced he was shutting down his recruitment and remaining in his home state by committing to Miami.

A four-star prospect and the No. 28 offensive tackle in the class of 2017 on the 247Sports Composite ranking, he visited Miami over the weekend and then decided to decommit. The Under Armour All-American who is ranked No. 99 overall by ESPN had been committed to Michigan since July.

Blessed beyond measure to announce that I HAVE OFFICIALLY COMMITTED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾‼️ God got us from here on out . pic.twitter.com/CxW6OqzDUH — Kai-Leon Herbert (@KHerb17) January 26, 2017

Herbert was scheduled to visit Florida this weekend with the potential to make a decision next Wednesday on National Signing Day, but he has canceled that trip.

He is the fifth offensive line recruit in Miami’s class with Navaughn Donaldson of Miami Central and Zach Dykstra of Spirit Lake (Iowa) already on campus.

Herbert’s commitment should continue to bolster a class that is surging in Mark Richt’s first full recruiting cycle.