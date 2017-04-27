Former Michigan State, Lions RB Sedrick Irvin returns to high school alma mater as head coach

Sedrick Irvin back at Miami High as football coach with lofty aspirations in mind.https://t.co/PxL0veonol pic.twitter.com/OCOUugBg62 — Miami Herald Sports (@HeraldSports) April 26, 2017

Sedrick Irvin is headed back to where it all began for him: He’s taking over the coaching reins for his high school alma mater, Miami High.

As reported by the Miami Herald, Irvin decided to head home and enter high school coaching after spending a season as the quality control coach for East Carolina. Irvin spent a total of four years as a college assistant coach, with a five-year stint as the head coach at Westminster Christian sandwiched between his forays into the collegiate ranks.

Now he’s returning to his roots, with the hopes of eventually coaching his two sons, Sedrick Jr. and Amari. Before then he’ll have to figure out how to get the most out of a program that has woefully underachieved, scoring just one touchdown against Miami Columbus in the past seven seasons, and a series of rough losses to fellow area rival Coral Gables.

“This is what I want to do – coach high school football. I want to get kids to college. When you get to college you’ve got these guys that are about to become grown men and go to the pros,” Irvin told the Herald. “Sometimes that takes the love and passion out of the game because you think of it as a business and a job. I think right here in high school you get that childhood urge, what this game meant to me since I was little.”

Irvin said he’s currently focused on changing the team’s mindset, an effort which has ben helped along by the arrival of some top South Florida talent, not least of which is the 6-foot-4 offensive lineman Dontae Lucas, who could be a program changer for Miami High.

“It feels great (to be back),” Irvin told the Herald. “Walking the halls, the old memories, it’s a school where I made a name for myself, won a state championship in basketball, had a great football season and ended up in the Hall of Fame. To say you can be the head coach here – to me it’s a blessing.”

Reaching the playoffs and winning a game would make a lot of people think the blessing was actually all Miami High’s.