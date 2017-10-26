Former Missouri QB praises 4-star QB James Foster for decommitting from Tigers

Usually former players do what they can to help their former institutions land other blue chip prospects. Apparently that’s not the case with the Missouri football program.

On Thursday, four-star (according to ESPN) Elite II dual threat quarterback alum James Foster II decommitted from the Tigers, announcing the decision hours after he received a scholarship offer from LSU. The Tigers are just one of a number of SEC programs that are thought to be interested in adding the Montgomery Lanier (Ala.) star.

God Bless 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/nqEAeHO05e — James Foster II (@YungSimba4) October 26, 2017

Just three minutes after Foster announced his decommitment on Twitter, former Missouri quarterback Marvin Zanders responded like this:

Best decision you have ever made young bull! — Marvin Zanders (@MarvinZanders) October 26, 2017

Zanders was the backup quarterback at Missouri in 2016, and apparently still holds sour grapes for his former program. He’s now out of Division I FBS college football after a planned transfer to Virginia didn’t come to fruition, and he’s also been critical of current Missouri quarterback Drew Locke during the ongoing season.

As for what Zanders’ comment says to Foster, it certainly can’t help the school bring him back into the fold, though it may not ensure he goes elsewhere, either. Missouri’s coaching staff will be sure to downplay the impact of his comments, given his current relationship with the program and his social media activity.

Still, the fact that Zanders would speak out against Missouri in the first place is pretty shocking, and certainly paints a contrast with other programs. After all, Cam Newton never attacks Florida football on Twitter, does he?