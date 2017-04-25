Former NBA guard John Bagley named coach at Connecticut HS alma mater

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Former NBA guard John Bagley has been named head boys’ basketball coach at his former high school.

Chris Johnson, athletic director for Bridgeport, Connecticut, public schools, tells the Connecticut Post that Bagley is the new coach at Warren Harding High School in the city.

After his playing career at Harding, Bagley became a star guard at Boston College where he was named Big East Player of the Year.

He was chosen 12th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1982 and also played with the New Jersey Nets, Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks during an 11-year NBA career.

Johnson says Bagley is a good fit for the school because he knows the community so well.

“It’s always nice when you can get someone who has roots within the city or the school,” Johnson said. “We got a guy whose jersey hangs in the rafters, so we definitely nailed it there.”