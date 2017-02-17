Former NBA player Chris Herren discussed drug abuse with audience of locals

FREEDOM PLAINS – Chris Herren detailed his heroin overdoses, arrests, near-death experiences and revealed candidly how low he stooped to get high. All of it contributed to derailing an NBA career and sending his life, more than once, into a tailspin.

An audience of more than a 1,000 crammed the auditorium at Arlington High School on Thursday evening, but nary a sound was heard as Herren spoke. A rapt audience of spectators came from as far as Westchester County to hear Herren deliver what he called, “his spiral into heroin addiction” and his eventual nadir and turning point.

The Massachusetts native was drafted in 1999 by the Denver Nuggets, but Herren said he began using drugs as a teenager and continued until achieving sobriety in 2008. His addiction intensified during a two-year NBA career. The 41-year-old now travels the country as a motivational speaker of sorts, sharing his story as a warning of the pitfalls of drug and alcohol addiction.

Herren’s presentation lasted about 80 minutes, then he remained in the hallway outside the auditorium, speaking individually with kids and adults who approached.

Sprinkled throughout the crowd there were high school athletes, some of whose coaches required their teams to attend. Others came on their own, or with relatives, simply wanting to hear the tales of a once-great scholastic athlete to whom they could relate on some level. The 6-foot-2 point guard starred at Boston College and Fresno State, then achieved his childhood dream of playing in the NBA. But, in his words, a $25,000 per month drug habit cut short his career.

There were 59 accidental drug overdose deaths investigated by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office in 2015. Arlington district superintendent Brendan Lyons said that is all the more reason testimony from someone like Herren would be pertinent and poignant.

Several teenagers in attendance said that drug use is common in their communities, even among some of their friends. Jykayla Elting, a Roy C. Ketcham girls basketball player, said she has relatives who have battled addiction so Herren’s words resonated.

