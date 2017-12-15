Nebraska girls basketball coach continued leading team while district investigated sexual assault

A high school girls basketball coach in Lincoln, Nebraska allegedly continued coaching his squad while under investigation for sexually assaulting a teenage student.

As reported by the Lincoln Journal Star, Lincoln girls basketball coach Marcus Perry was placed on leave a week after he was accused of sexual assault by a teenage student. The allegations come from a student who was a part of the in-school suspension program which Perry helped oversee, not from his basketball team.

Perhaps more troubling was the school district’s approach to investigating Perry and the allegations against him. While administrators and police looked into the allegations brought against him and the accuser, Perry — a former player at the University of Nebraska — was allowed to continue coaching his team, sitting on the Lincoln bench for a Saturday game against Millard North, which ended in a 45-39 Millard North victory.

“Our hearts go out to the victim in this case,” Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel told the Journal Star. “We applaud and we honor the student for the courage it took to speak up.

“Clearly, when we have information, we have to follow our procedures and our processes. There were safeguards put in place on that Monday when he was back in school until we had the information we needed.”

An assistant coach with the team, Richard Jackson, will reportedly take over the program in Perry’s stead, starting with the team’s game on Friday against crosstown rival Northeast High.