Former NFL DB Earthwind Moreland sanctioned for failing to report sex incident involving his football players

A former NFL defensive back turned high school football coach has been sanctioned for failing to report an on campus group sex act involving his players.

As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, among other sources, former New England Patriots fourth cornerback Earthwind Moreland was among a trio of Grady High School staff members who were disciplined for their part in failing to adequately respond to an incident where three members of the high school football team allegedly left campus during their lunch period to engage in sexual activity with an unnamed female student.

Per a district investigation which was obtained by the Journal-Constitution via open records requests, Moreland was suspended for a single day in connection with the incident, which occurred on January 11. Grady teacher Carrie Rowe was allegedly suspended for five days, while now-former school social worker Kara Wright resigned from her post.

No students involved in the incident have been suspended or identified, in part because the female student allegedly involved refused to cooperate with the investigation, and the football players have thus far claimed that no sexual activity took place.

That’s an important distinction, as it could shield the players from potential child sex abuse charges in the form of statutory rape.

