Former NFL DB Fabian Washington takes high school coaching role in Florida

Former Oakland Raiders, Baltimore Ravens and University of Nebraska defensive back Fabian Washington is back in the game, this time on the coaching sidelines.

Washington, who starred at Nebraska and famously ran a 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, played three seasons each for the Raiders and Ravens before landing outside of the NFL following a stint with the New Orleans Saints in training camp for the 2011 season.

Now he’s back, as an unspecified assistant coach for Kissimmee Liberty High. According to the Bradenton Herald, Washington was brought back as a coach by Liberty athletic director Corey Edwards, who is convinced Washington will have a positive impact on the school’s student athletes.

“I look forward to him passing down that knowledge and getting kids excited,” Edwards told the Herald. “Just not to aspire to be in the NFL, but to go on to college and get that education. I think he’ll bring both aspects to our program and to our kids.”

If he does that, Washington will indeed leave an indelible mark on Liberty’s young players.