Former NFL player turned Fla. football coach Jessie Hester advocates kneeling NFL stars to his players

A former Florida State star and NFL veteran turned the tables on a number of high school coaches, eshewing others’ concerns about what they will do when they players kneel during the national anthem to instead explain why they should consider doing just that.

As reported by South Florida CBS affiliate WPEC, Glades Central (Fla.) football coach Jessie Hester decided to proactively speak to his players about why NFL players decided to take a knee during the national anthem Sunday.

Those beliefs fall in line with Hester’s own beliefs about the protests, as he made spelled out to WPEC.

Glades Central Head Football Coach Jessie Hester says he supports NFL brethren in kneeling at the flag. Hester played in the NFL 11 seasons. pic.twitter.com/cnoiZ3Np9d — Thomas Forester (@Thomas_Forester) September 26, 2017

“They are just mainly trying to say, ‘hey guys, the flag says freedom is for everyone,'” Hester told the CBS affiliate. “Everyone is not getting that freedom.”

Hester said he would be prepared if his team decided to take a knee during its forthcoming game against Oxbridge Academy on Friday.