Former NFL QB Jon Kitna: 'Evil won' because Waxahachie board of trustees denies appeal of assistant coach

The rejected appeal of Waxahachie assistant football coach Evan Brady set off another firestorm of criticism, including from Waxahachie head coach and former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna.

“You let all of the lies happen,” Kitna told the Waxahachie board of trustees.

The reason for Kitna’s discontent is clear: The Waxahachie head coach came to Texas from from Washington, with Brady following behind him. Now Brady finds himself unemployed, all because of an alleged student injury that led to Brady’s resignation.

With the rejection of Brady’s appeal, it appears his channels to regaining a spot on the Waxahachie sidelines are finally extinguished. And that makes for a sad moment for Kitna and Brady together.