Former NFL QB Quinn Gray takes over as head coach at Lincoln (Fla.)

After previously announcing the resignation of eight-year head football coach Yusuf Shakir, Lincoln High School has now hired the man responsible with keeping on track what the Trojans have sustained for the better part of two decades.

Former Florida A&M quarterback turned assistant coach Quinn Gray will return to Tallahassee to become Lincoln’s next head coach.

Gray, 37, resigned Wednesday after one season at Jacksonville’s Mandarin High School – in the city where he played nearly his entire NFL career – and met with his new players on Thursday afternoon.

“I wasn’t looking to leave Mandarin, but Lincoln reached out to my principal and it was apparent that God has something for me to do,” Gray told the Democrat. “Nobody knows what their future holds or what God has for them.

“Mandarin is a place where I thought I would retire. I loved the players. I had a team coming back that I thought would go deep in the playoffs, but at the end of the day it’s life. And in life there’s decisions that have to be made and choices that have to be made that aren’t necessarily the popular choice with people but is the popular choice with your family.

“Lincoln is a great program, but the major influence in taking the job was being back in Tallahassee with my family.”

Gray already owned a house in Piney-Z Plantation, just down Conner Boulevard from Lincoln’s athletics entrance.

Through the interview process in which five other candidates were interviewed, Lincoln athletic director Joe Vallese said Gray’s organization, professionalism, and experience on and off the field served as primary reasons he was selected.

Gray will teach physical education at Lincoln, though a start date has yet to be finalized. Spring football is just around the corner.

“I think he’ll put a great staff together and bring new excitement to the program,” Vallese told the Democrat. “He’ll bring a tremendous level of success. I think the sky is the limit as far as what he can do and how we feel he’ll do taking the reins of the program.

“Ideally, we want to get him in here soon and be around the boys and the program. We want him to get a feel of what he likes, what he wants to change, how he can implement his style. But it takes time to get up and move and get here. The staff here now is doing a great job and there’s excitement on campus until then.”

