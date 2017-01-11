Former Notre Dame commit Elijah Hicks enrolls at Cal

Just a day after four-star defensive back recruit Paulson Adebo decommitted from Notre Dame, the school parted ways with another top defensive back prospect.

According to Scout.com, three-star recruit and former Notre Dame commit Elijah Hicks has enrolled at California and will play for the Golden Bears.

On Tuesday, a source at Notre Dame indicated to the South Bend Tribune’s NDInsider that the coaching staff had decided to part ways with Hicks, who the coaches said hadn’t shown complete commitment to the Irish.

Hicks initially chose the Fighting Irish on Oct. 18 over offers from Cal, Michigan, USC, Oregon and many others.

According to NDInsider, the status of Hicks’ commitment had been in question since he made an official visit to Michigan in November.

He is the 37th-ranked cornerback in the country and the 36th-ranked player in California, per the 247 Sports Composite.

“Hicks is a very talented cover corner with the talent to play for anyone out West,” Scout.com recruiting analyst Greg Biggins said. “He’s a playmaker with good ball skills and shows the ability to make plays on either side of the ball, although we like his upside highest in the secondary. Hicks runs well, shows very good instincts and always seems to be around the ball. He also brings a physical edge to the field, is tough against the run and always competes at a high level.”

The 6-foot, 185-pound Hicks compiled 483 receiving yards, 106 kick return yards, 397 punt return yards for La Mirada. On defense, Hicks racked up 40 tackles and five interceptions along with four tackles for loss and a sack.

The Fighting Irish are now left with just one recruit in the secondary for the 2017 class in four-star safety Isaiah Robertson out of Neuqua Valley (Naperville, Ill.).