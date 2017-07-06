Former Ohio State four-star hoops pledge Dane Goodwin commits to Notre Dame

When a commit leaves an Ohio State recruiting class for one at Notre Dame it’s a big deal. That’s still true when the sport is basketball instead of football.

On Wednesday, that role was played by Dane Goodwin, the Upper Arlington (Ohio) four-star guard who backed out of a commitment to play for his hometown team after the firing of Thad Matta. Now the Central Ohio native has decided to join the Fighting Irish, as he announced on Twitter Wednesday night.

Ready to be apart of the family!☘️ pic.twitter.com/ARmfvVqMtj — Dane Goodwin (@danegoodwin23) July 6, 2017

Goodwin’s announcement comes less than a month after he departed the Ohio State class. It also makes the possibility of a return into the Ohio State fold decidedly more remote, though not necessarily impossible. It’s notable that Goodwin took an official visit to Ohio State on June 28, just days before he opted for Notre Dame.

While the decision is notable for Goodwin, it’s almost as significant for Notre Dame as well. Goodwin’s addition means that the Irish already boast three four-star recruits in their forthcoming class, ranking it solidly within the nation’s top-10 classes … as of now.

Goodwin’s addition doesn’t make or break Notre Dame’s class, but it does add shooting talent and depth for a program that always tends to use just that.