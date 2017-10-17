Former Olympian turned N.Y. field hockey coach fired, blames overzealous parents' unrealistic expectations

A New York field hockey coach and former Olympian has attributed his in-season dismissal to an aggressive set of parents and their own outsized expectations for their children, on the field and off.

As reported by CBS New York and our Gannett partner at The Journal News, former Somers (N.Y.) field hockey coach Marq Mellor claims he was ambushed by a group of parents who were disappointed their children weren’t getting enough playing time, leading to his in-season dismissal.

Mellor, who was the captain of the 1996 U.S. Olympic team, said he received both aggressive approaches from parents who were upset their daughters weren’t either playing full games or serving as captains, leading to an eventual text message that was disappointing and disturbing.

“It’s not about the captainship (expletive)…You’re a cancer and embarrassment to this program and everything it represents. Do yourself a favor, and don’t come back next week…You’re a dead man walking,” the text to Mellor read, as shown to the Journal News.

The Somers school district has not commented on Mellor’s sudden dismissal, though it did move quickly to appoint an interim replacement to Mellor to guide the team in the playoffs.

As for Mellor, the coach said he still plans to coach young field hockey athletes, just perhaps not at the high school level anytime soon, if ever again.