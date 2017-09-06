Former Olympic medalist Brooke Bennett is new high school swim coach at Northeast (Fla.) High

Brooke Bennett captured an Olympic medal in both 1996 (800 freestyle gold) and 2000 (400 and 800 freestyle gold), so she comes with plenty of experience excelling at the highest level. What she doesn’t have expertise in is developing winning ways among busy student athletes more focused on their physics homework and SAT studying.

She’s about to get a crash course.

Bennett, who is married to Tampa (Fla.) Northeast football coach and teacher Jeremy Frioud, accepted the school’s open swimming and diving coaching position entering the 2017-18 school year. As noted by the Tampa Tribune, she has coaching experience at the youth level from the founding and development of her Brooke Bennett Swim Academy, which features both beginners lessons and a competitive youth swim team, but she has never led a scholastic team.

“It was definitely something that I wanted to try,” Bennett told the Tribune. “I know (Frioud) wanted me to know about the not so glamorous side of coaching. I’ve been through this and I know it’s not all glamour. There’s all this paperwork, which is stuff I never had to do. There’s like 15 things that have to get done.”

As for her initial goals, Bennett said her Northeast squad aims to be compete for a district title while developing multiple event winners from a 40-deep roster.

En route, Bennett made it clear she isn’t above channeling some of her husband’s more aggressive traits from the football sideline on the pool deck.

“I think Jeremy and I do have some similarities,” Bennett told the Tribune. “We’re both very tough and demand a lot out of our athletes. But I think we’re also different in a lot of ways. I do think I can learn from him.”