Former Paramus Catholic football player killed in shooting

A former Paramus Catholic (N.J.) High School football player and another man were killed in East Orange early Friday, officials said.

Dy-Shawn Simpkins, who graduated from Paramus Catholic, was found with gunshot wounds and unresponsive inside a vehicle on the 100 block of Hollywood Street just before 12:30 a.m., the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The 19-year-old Newark resident died at the scene.

Keeayre Griffin of Newark, who was also shot, was taken to East Orange General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Griffin was 29 years old.

A third man whose name was not released, was also shot and taken to a local hospital, authorities said. He is expected to survive.

Simpkins was recently enrolled at Norfolk State University where he would play football. He played four years at Paramus Catholic and graduated in 2016.

“On behalf of our administration, coaches and student-athletes, we want to express our condolences to Dy-Shawn’s family,” Norfolk State Athletic Director Marty Miller said in a statement. “He will be dearly missed by the entire Norfolk State University family.”

My prayers and thoughts are with Dyshawn's family. You will be missed big guy. It was a blessing that our paths crossed in life. pic.twitter.com/p66QUjvcPa — Dan DeCongelio (@DanDecon31) June 9, 2017

Tributes were made to Simpkins on social media.

“My prayers and thoughts are with Dyshawn’s family,” Paramus Catholic linebacker coach Dan DeCongelio wrote on Twitter. “You will be missed big guy. It was a blessing that our paths cross in life.”

There were no arrests in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.