Former Patriots LB Mike Vrabel's son, Tyler Vrabel, heads back to Boston as BC commit

The Vrabel family will be back in Boston in 2018, but not because Mike Vrabel is leaving his role as defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans. No, it’s a younger Vrabel who will serve as a tie back to the New England area for the family 10 years after the patriarch left the Patriots.

Tyler Vrabel, Mike Vrabel’s son, announced his commitment to Boston College on Monday. The younger Vrabel is an offensive tackle at Houston school St. Pius X, and will head to Chestnut Hill as a project recruit for coach Steve Addazio.

The younger Vrabel has Power 5 size, standing 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, but has yet to be tested against that level of competition as he competes in Texas’ private school division, TAPPS.

Vrabel also held scholarship offers from AAC programs like Houston, Cincinnati and Memphis, though the drive to play in a Power 5 program and return to his personal roots proved persuasive for the big lineman.

Of course, a recruit like Vrabel comes with added ancillary benefits related to his father. Addazio and his staff could look to have the elder Vrabel come in and meet with players or provide an outside pair of eyes at some point.

There’s also a more ominous possibility for Addazio: If he has a rough season, could BC — with a new AD — call time on his Eagles career and offer the head coaching role to Mike Vrabel?

It’ll certainly be interesting to watch, which makes Tyler Vrabel’s commitment all the more intriguing.