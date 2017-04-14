Former All Pro receiver Roddy White to join coaching staff at Ga. high school

ATLANTA — Roddy White has a new gig. The former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver is joining the staff at Johns Creek (Ga.) High School.

Johns Creek High head football coach Matt Helmerich confirmed to 11Alive that White will be coaching with the team this year.

Helmerich said that White, who lives in the area, reached out to the team and expressed his desire to get into coaching.

Jason Holcombe, the school’s athletic director, said that White is working to complete the required GHSA courses so that he can become a community coach.

“Once everything is completed on that end, he will be an official coach at Johns Creek,” Holcombe said. “We hope to have that completed very soon so that can be a part of the spring practice this May.”

Holcombe gave credit to new coach Helmerich for the additions to his staff.

“We have added some great educators, coaches and more importantly positive role models that will help develop every athlete in our program,” Holcombe said.

White played 11 seasons for the Atlanta Falcons before being cut in 2016. He made the Pro Bowl each year from 2008 through 2011.