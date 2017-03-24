Former Reno coach enjoying success at Clovis West

After he helped revive the Reno girls basketball team in the 1990s, Craig Campbell is still working the same magic elsewhere.

Campbell, who grew up in Reno, and is now coaching in Fresno, Calif., has his Clovis West girls basketball team playing for the California state open championship at 6 p.m. Saturday, against Archbishop Mitty at Golden West Arena in Sacramento.

Campbell, who coached Reno for 11 seasons, is in his 12th season at Clovis West, which is a national power.

Clovis West is ranked at or near the top of several national polls, including No. 1 in the USA Today girls basketball poll.

When he was coaching at Reno, Campbell re-built the Huskies by having the girls at Swope Middle School playing on his club teams starting in seventh and eighth grade, then feeding into Reno High.

Reno won the Nevada state championship in 2001.

At Clovis West, he is using the same approach, but starting even earlier, with girls in the third grade and every grade on up to high school playing on club teams together. So, by the time they are at Clovis West, they have been playing together and in the same system for several years already.

He has six players who will move on to Division I programs including: Danae Marquez (9 ppg, 7 apg, 60 3-pointers) San Jose State; Sarah Bates (11 ppg, 5 apg, 47 3-pointers) UC Santa Barbara; Megan Anderson (11 ppg 75 3-pointers) San Jose State; Tess Amundsen (12 ppg, 29 3-pointers) Boise State; Bre’yanna Sanders (14 ppg, 9 rpg, 14 3-pointers) Arizona State.

Campbell’s daughter Madison is a 5-foot-11 sophomore, but she has already been offered by several schools including Washington, Arizona, Utah, TCU, San Jose State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Pacific, New Mexico State, UNLV and Hawaii. She averages 9 points per game, four assists and has hit 53 3-pointers. She was named MVP of the Nike TOC tournament.

Clovis West has played nine teams in the top 15 in the country this season and defeated (at the time) No. 2, No. 4, No. 5, No. 6, No. 12 and No. 15 and won the top tournament in the country, the Nike TOC in Arizona.

Clovis split with Nevada state champion Centennial, winning the first meeting at the Nike TOC tournament.

Campbell said it was a challenge to get his team fired up to play Centennial the second time time, as the Bulldogs won by 24 points.

Campbell said the top teams in Nevada are as good as those in California, but the tournament format there is grueling with many more elite teams crowding the bracket.

Clovis West, a public school, plays in the open division against mostly private schools with enrollments of 2,000-3,000 students. Last season, Clovis West lost in the quarterfinals.

This is the first championship appearance in school history for Clovis West, which beat prestigious Long Beach Poly to advance to the championship game. Like Long Beach Poly, Archbishop Mitty is also one of the most decorated schools in California, in all sports.

Clovis West is No. 2 in the Maxpreps poll in California and No. 2 in the nation according to Maxpreps. Archbishop Mitty, in San Jose, is No. 1 in both Maxpreps polls. Clovis West lost to Archbishop Mitty by 1 point in overtime on Dec. 10.

Campbell said many friends and family members from Reno are planning to make the trip to Sacramento for the championship game Saturday night.

One of Campbell’s former players at Reno, Haley White, is now coaching at Clovis East.