Former softball, volleyball coach in Ala. arrested on charges of sexual contact with student

An Ala. volleyball and softball coach who resigned in April is now facing a sex charge involving a student.

Jason Paul Blaney, 38, is charged with being a school employee having sexual contact with a student under 19. Blaney, a former coach and math teacher at W.S. Neal (East Brewton, Ala.) was arrested Friday and later released from the Escambia County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.

According to the Brewton Standard, the misdemeanor charge stems from a March 30 complaint from a student’s parent.

Further charges may be pending as the Standard reports that the case has been turned over to the District Attorney’s office.

Per the Standard, Blaney joined W.S. Neal in 2009. He took over as the softball team’s head coach in February 2016. This past season, under Blaney’s leadership, the volleyball team won its first area title.