Former student developing engineering company

At only 21 years old, Shaler Area High School graduate Joseph Pugar is beginning his own company. However, his future was not always clear when Pugar was roaming the halls of Shaler Area high school.

Pugar, who is currently a chemical engineering student at the University of Pittsburgh spoke with Shaler Area students about finding the right career path on February 16th. He spoke to students curious about various engineering fields that they can venture into in college.

He came with fellow Pitt students Drew Loebig and Eric Relich. Loebig was a 2012 graduate of Shaler Area, while Pugar graduated in 2013. Relich graduated from Woodland Hills high school in 2013. The three of them had valuable insight about engineering and the college experience altogether.

“You can have a social life, you can do really well in school, and you can do all of these fun activities. [College] is really just a balance of how you spend your time and what you’re doing with it,” Relich said.

The three chemical engineering students also went into detail about each field of engineering and what you can do with it. They informed the students of engineering technology, as well as mechanical, chemical, civil, electrical, industrial, nuclear, and biomedical engineering.

Pugar then explained how he is making use of all of these fields of engineering and applying them to what he wants to do later in life. Though he is still a chemical engineering student, he is utilizing biomedical engineering to make advancements in the healthcare field and develop a company.

Pugar developed an artificial vein that will not clot. Its surface is constantly changing to prevent the need to replace the vein every few months.

“We can actually tune these mechanics to inhibit any of those chemical components that are in your blood from attaching to the surface and then growing on the surface. So pretty much what we did was we generated a renewable surface. It automatically can clean itself, which is pretty cool,” Pugar said.

He is developing this technology to advance his startup company. The company has been started with the help of his research mentor, two UPMC cardiovascular surgeons, and an entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience.

“We wish to become a surfaces technologies company which specializes in mechanically driven anti-fouling surfaces,” Pugar said. “Essentially, surfaces that clean themselves from particles nearby that will try to stick to the surface. Particles like minerals in water, platelets in blood, and bacteria in algae.”

After graduation in April, Pugar intends on working full time to raise funds for his company. He is also going to look for partners with the company.

“We have a promising future and a good team so the outlook is good, but with all startup companies a lot of time and money will be necessary before we can make any,” Pugar said. “Right now we’re raising money and further validating our research so we can grow as a group and join other companies who wish to use our technology.”