Former teammates Tate Martell and Tyjon Lindsey subtweet each other after Lindsey's OSU decommitment

Well that escalated quickly.

Fewer than 24 hours after five-star wide receiver prospect Tyjon Lindsey decommitted from Ohio State, new Buckeyes QB — and former Bishop Gorman teammate of Lindsey — Tate Martell offered up a fairly innocuous and subtle critique of Lindsey while affirming his own destination. As always, Martell chose Twitter as his megaphone for the masses:

I'll be arriving at Ohio State tonight to start my college career. Tyjon's decision isn't my decision. Wish him the best where ever he goes. — Tate Martell (@TheTateMartell) January 11, 2017

Martell didn’t address the Lindsey situation again after that Tweet, instead going silent until offering up a farewell Tweet to Las Vegas as he boarded his flight for Columbus. Lindsey meanwhile, wasted little time in responding to Martell.

It's crazy how the ones you've been down for since y'all were little can not be so down for you after all… #TrueColorsShow — T-WAYNE…🏴 (@tyjonlindsey) January 11, 2017

"Brotherhood". Something y'all take very lightly once you get a little bit of fame. — T-WAYNE…🏴 (@tyjonlindsey) January 11, 2017

It sure does seem like that’s Lindsey firing a riposte at Martell in response to the quarterback bringing more attention to his decision. It’s hard to tell what the tit-for-tat means for the long-running relationship between Martell and Lindsey, but it certainly doesn’t bode well for Ohio State retaining Lindsey as a key member of its Class of 2017. That’s not good news for the Buckeyes, who are left with just fellow five-star Trevon Grimes as a wide out in their forthcoming class.

As for Lindsey, bettors seem to be leaning toward an eventual Nebraska commitment. We should all keep our eyes peeled for further Twitter traffic until then.