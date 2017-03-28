Former UNC guard Bobby Frasor has turned star coach for Chicago's Brother Rice

Bobby Frasor has found his fit as a high school coach, enjoying major success. Story: https://t.co/LJyM9MCt50 pic.twitter.com/W2yhO1mAkk — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) March 28, 2017

Most remember Bobby Frasor as one of the starting guards from North Carolina’s 2008-09 National Championship team. After going unselected in the 2009 NBA Draft, Frasor embarked on a quest to become a college coach before eventually abandoning those pursuits because he was spending more time planning sessions than actually coaching players.

According to Scout’s Inside Carolina, he was prepared to give up coaching altogether until he found that his high school alma mater, Chicago’s Brother Rice, needed a new coach. He answered the call, and at just 30, is already one of the hottest coaches in the Midwest.

Frasor was hired by Brother Rice in May of 2005, 10 years after he graduated from the school. In his first campaign, Brother Rice went 19-11 with an impressive 8-3 record in conference. His second campaign was much better: 25-6, the Catholic League South championship, a regional title and, for Frasor, his first coaching honor, the Daily Southtown 2016-17 Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.

For Frasor, coaching at the high school level has been a welcome return to true interaction in the sport he loves. He talks passionately about having an impact on the Brother Rice program, all while leaning on some of his Carolina roots, hosting former teammates at practices and even stealing Roy Williams’ brownie motivational tactics.

With two seasons under his belt and Brother Rice amidst a resurgent rise, Frasor could very well find himself as one of the hotter prep coaching commodities nationwide. That doesn’t seem to intimidate the 30-year-old, nor make him think about a role anywhere else. It appears he’s found a perfect niche and is currently happy to keep building right where he is.

“I try to have fun with the guys,” Frasor told Inside Carolina. “Even on the sidelines, I’m pretty cool. I don’t go crazy on refs. I don’t go crazy on players. I like to talk to them; not down to them. …

“Now I’m actually having my fingerprints on a program. I think at the high school level you can have a much bigger impact on a kid’s life, a kid’s career, than at the college level. These kids are so impressionable.”