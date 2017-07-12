Former World Series champ Coco Crisp takes over Calif. squad

Crisp has since bought two homes in Rancho Mirage and is in the process of selling both of them, while renting out his home in DHS and making plans to build another home in the valley from the ground up. The 2007 World Series champion with the Red Sox said his decision to step away from baseball, despite offers to either play, coach or broadcast baseball professionally, was an easy one – he wanted to spend time with his family while his children are in their prime years.

“The last few seasons, it was a grind trying to play healthy. Up until that point, I thought I could play till I was 50, but my kids are getting older, and I’ve had a long career already,” he said. “The combo of my health not being where I wanted it to be and my kids getting older made it an easy decision to hang up my cleats and try to be in a position where I could help them grow as a father.”

A couple months ago, Crisp began poking around local high school baseball programs in the area. He’d just finished coaching his oldest son Caden’s Little League team in Palm Desert, alongside his father, and the Crisp trio brought home a title.

About a week after Shadow Hills’ season ended with an opening-round playoff loss to Victor Valley, former Shadow Hills coach Jason Beck departed the program after just one season. Through the coaching relationships Crisp had cultivated on the Little League diamonds, he caught word of an opening for a head baseball coaching position with the Knights. Not long after, he drove over to the school, loved the relatively new facilities and the talent the Knights were returning.

For Shipley, the prospect of hiring a former major leaguer whose physical skills and game acumen are still as sharp as ever was a no-brainer, making the pair a perfect fit.

“If you play at the highest level, the players know you know what you’re talking about. It’s not like he’s been out of the game for 20 years,” Shipley said. “He can still perform the skills and demonstrate, and I think the kids will enjoy having him around.”

Crisp and Shipley met together Tuesday morning to begin laying the groundwork for the program, and they both hope to set up time for the team’s new head coach to meet with his players soon.

Those relationships Crisp will begin to build, he says, are just as important to him as the game of baseball himself. Even though he won’t be on school grounds inside a classroom Monday through Friday, Crisp said he still sees himself as a teacher – someone with skills important for his students to learn that could greatly impact their futures.

“I’m going to be teaching baseball,” he said. “I was very fortunate to go to places that had good managers and coaches and players. The knowledge I gained is something I’d like to share and hopefully get this desert growing as a baseball community.

“It’s not as big as LA, but I think the possibilities out here are just getting started. Things are just starting to roll, and hopefully I can make those possibilities come true. Everyone wants to be a professional player, and it’s hard to get looks here, but maybe I can get a kid a look from someone that wouldn’t have gotten one otherwise.”

