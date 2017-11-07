Fort Collins (Colo.) makes huge leap in Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings

Fort Collins (Colo.) made a huge leap in the latest USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer Rankings.

The Lambkins are up 15 spots to No. 8.

St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) and Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee) remain Nos. 1 and 2. McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.) is up a spot to No. 3, followed by Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) and E.O. Smith (Storrs, Ct.).

There were six newcomers in this week’s Super 25, led by Albuquerque (N.M.) at No. 16.