SAN ANTONIO—Foster Sarell, a first-team American Family Insurance ALL-USA offensive lineman from Graham-Kapowsin (Graham, Wash.), is planning to announce his college choice Saturday on NBC here at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Sarell’s final five came down to the five schools he made official visits to: Washington, Stanford, Notre Dame, Southern Cal, and Nebraska.

“It was really tough, it was a lot of deciding and meeting with my family, rethinking everything,” Sarell said. “I made my choice this week. It comes down to best fit, where you want to be and that’s where it came down for me.”

Three of his visits were during his high school team’s season, the other two (Washington and USC) came after the Eagles were eliminated in the playoffs by eventual state champion Camas.

“It was a lot of red-eye flights and waking up super early after games and being tired, but I think it’s something you have to do to understand all five schools you’re looking at,” Sarell said.

Sarell said he chose to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl because of what the game means.

“I’m here to compete and have a good time, kind of finish off my high school career on a high note,” he said. “The Army game offered me when I was in the tenth grade or ninth grade. It stands for more than any other bowl game because it’s the Army. You feel you’re doing something for a bigger purpose than just football.”

