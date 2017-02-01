Four Blackhawks sign letters of intent on National Signing Day

Two soccer players and a pair of softball players at La Quinta High School signed letters of intent to play in college on Wednesday.

The four – Alexi Mejia, Lucas Rosales, Lauren Robinson and Kamryn Tiumalu – sat at a table in the middle of the school’s quad at noon, during a bustling lunch hour, which hundreds of peers and teachers in attendance.

Mejia, a midfielder who has four goals and four assists for the Blackhawks this year, will play at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks. Rosales, a forward for the unbeaten (11-0-3) boys’ soccer team, will play at Cal State Fullerton, a Division I soccer program in Orange County. He currently has 19 goals and six assists in 13 games this season.

Robinson and Tiumalu, who have yet to begin their senior seasons, will play at Corban University (Oregon) and Saint Martins University (Wash.).

Athletics Director Dan Armstrong said more signings could be coming for the Blackhawks, particularly with All-California Interscholastic Federation tailback Benji Cordova in talks with a number of schools.

Check with desertsun.com for the full story, with photos and video, this afternoon.