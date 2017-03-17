Four local boys earn All-CIF soccer honors

Four local high school boys’ soccer players picked up top-honors from the CIF Southern Section after the conclusion of the 2016-17 season, exemplifying both the strength of this year’s crop and the promise that lays ahead.

A pair of La Quinta senior forwards, Lucas Rosales and Andrassy Teran, were named All-CIF first team in Division 2 after helping lead the Blackhawks to a dominant season, both locally and outside the valley. Entering the postseason, the Blackhawks boasted a nearly flawless 14-1-4 record and finished atop the Desert Valley League with a 10-1-1 mark.

Rosales led the Blackhawks in goals for the second consecutive season with 25, en route to a DVL MVP-caliber season. Andrassy finished second on the team in goals (10) and third in assists (six) as both played a major role in helping La Quinta earn the Division 2 No. 2 seed heading into the playoffs.

READ MORE: Lucas Rosales named DVL boys’ soccer MVP

Elsewhere in the DVL, Cathedral City sophomore forward Leyver Guzman racked up 29 goals and 12 assists, both team-leading marks, and he was named All-CIF in Division 4. Leyver, along with Desert Mirage junior goalkeeper Jesus Daniel Negrete, were two of only three non-seniors named to the All-CIF list in Division 4 out of 22 total players.

Both Leyver and Daniel Negrete helped lead their teams, along with the Blackhawks, to the quarterfinals in the postseason before 1-0 losses to knock them out of the playoffs.