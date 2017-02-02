Four Papermakers finalize college football plans

Kimberly football players Adam Stage, Danny Vanden Boom, Logan Bruss and Logan McCormick talk about their college football choices after signing national letters of intent Wednesday at Kimberly High School on national signing day. Feb. 1, 2017
