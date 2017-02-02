Four Papermakers football players sign with colleges

KIMBERLY – As kids, Danny Vanden Boom and Logan Bruss weren’t any different than thousands of other football-loving Wisconsin boys.

They wanted to be Wisconsin Badgers one day.

The two Kimberly standouts moved a step closer Wednesday toward fulfilling that mutual childhood dream by signing national letters of intent to play Big 10 football for the Badgers.

Vanden Boom and Bruss weren’t the only Papermakers to finalize college football commitments on national signing day. Kimberly defensive end Logan McCormick signed with North Dakota State University, while kicker Adam Stage did the same with St. Cloud State.

All four were major reasons why the Papermakers won their fourth-straight WIAA Division 1 state championship, while boosting their remarkable winning streak to a nation-best 56 games.

“We take a lot of pride in our football program and what our kids have accomplished,” said Kimberly coach Steve Jones. “These kids come from great families and there are a lot of people who have helped them along the way, a lot of great assistants in the program who have helped develop these players.”

Bruss, Vanden Boom and McCormick were first-team selections on the Associated Press all-state football team.

Bruss, a bulldozing 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive lineman, committed early and received a full scholarship at Wisconsin. Vanden Boom, a rifle-armed quarterback, will join the Badgers initially as a preferred walk-on, but will get a full scholarship starting in January of 2018.

Bruss chose the Badgers over offers from Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado State, Illinois State, Buffalo and North Dakota State.

“I’m thankful that it wasn’t much of a decision for me,” Bruss said. “Once they gave me the opportunity, I knew right away that’s where I wanted to play. I’ve been watching them play all these years and always have been a big fan.”

Bruss was an offensive guard at Kimberly, but has the size and the feet to potentially play anywhere along the Badgers’ offensive line.

“I don’t think they know exactly where they’re going to play him. I think they’re going to try and find the best fit for him,” Jones said. “Kids develop at different rates and he still has a lot of growth potential, so it will be interesting to see where he plays. He’s an intelligent kid, so I can also see him playing center as well.”

Wisconsin has a long history of developing rock-solid offensive lines and countless Badgers blockers have played in the NFL.

“It’s exciting knowing that if you get a chance to play there, they will develop you into a real good player,” Bruss said. “Just the tradition there and the emphasis they put on the offensive line, it’s exciting. You know you will be in good hands once you get there.”

Bruss is still recovering from a broken left foot that he injured in the first half of the state championship game. He played the rest of the game with the injury and still has a walking cast on the foot, but says he’s on schedule in his recovery.

Vanden Boom was the Gatorade Wisconsin High School Player of the Year after throwing for 2,166 yards and 32 touchdowns. He finished his Papermakers career with dazzling numbers: 4,926 passing yards, 60 touchdown passes, a passer rating of 139.5 and just five interceptions.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to go to Wisconsin,” Vanden Boom said. “I’m really excited to go get a world-class degree and play some solid football along the way.”

Vanden Boom will follow in the footsteps of his father, Matt, a starting safety for the Badgers who was a first-team all-Big 10 selection in 1981-82.

“I look at film of him and he’s definitely a different type of animal than me,” said Vanden Boom with a chuckle. “We think differently, especially on the football field, but he was very successful at what he did.

“Growing up I always went to Wisconsin games with my dad and my brother. It’s going to be great to be in that atmosphere. There’s a lot of history with the program and Camp Randall. And now to maybe take part in that and become part of that history, that’s a pretty special opportunity. I’m very grateful and I can’t say enough about my parents, my coaches, my teammates and everyone here who got me to this point.”

Vanden Boom, a three-sport athlete at Kimberly, will be given time to add muscle to his 6-foot-5, 196-pound frame. He chose the Badgers over opportunities from Wyoming, North Dakota State, South Dakota State, South Dakota, Eastern Michigan, Western Illinois, Northern Iowa and Illinois State.

“Danny’s ceiling is extremely high,” Jones said. “Being a three-sport athlete, he’s never had a true offseason to develop in the weight room. He has a lot of potential to be an impact player at Wisconsin.”

The 6-3, 235-pound McCormick was the heart and soul of Kimberly’s defense. He had seven sacks last season along with six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

“They think I’m a great fit for their 4-3 defense,” McCormick said. “They like my speed and my hips and made it clear that they like my leadership. They want me to lead this class coming in and think I can become a great leader for the whole team. That’s something I’m going to have to live up to. I tried to be a leader for our team the last few years, so hopefully I can get the job done.”

North Dakota State plays at the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision level and competes in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Bison play in the 19,000 seat Fargodome located in Fargo, North Dakota.

McCormick, who received a full scholarship, chose NDSU over offers from Western Michigan and Ball State.

“They kind of remind me of what we have at Kimberly,” McCormick said. “They have a winning program, a history of success and they do things the right way.”

Stage, who received all-state honorable mention, nailed five of six field goals last season and 64 of 71 extra points. He also averaged 31.1 yards per punt.

“I think St. Cloud State got a steal in Adam (Stage),” Jones said. “He’s one of the best kickers in the state and I think he’ll continue to be really successful there.”

St. Cloud State, a Division 2 school, graduates a senior kicker, Derek Witte, and Stage will have an opportunity to win the kicking job his freshman season.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity that awaits there, but there are a few others guys who can kick and I’m going to have to earn my spot,” Stage said. “It’s a great university and St. Cloud State was the best fit for me, both athletically and academically.”

Additional local football players who made previous verbal commitments and were expected to sign national letters of intent this week included:

Jay Perras, Neenah, 6-4, 302, OL – Indiana State; Mohammad Elazazy, Menasha, 6-5, 310, OL – Western Michigan; Kyle Hietpas, Little Chute, 6-0, 175, DB – North Dakota; Joey Reader, Appleton West, 6-5, 230, WR – Upper Iowa; Brody Bazile, Freedom, 6-1, 210, LB – Upper Iowa; Ryan Peterson, Seymour, 6-1, 260, DL – Upper Iowa; Brandon Kolgen, Appleton North, 6-2, 260, DL – Minnesota Duluth; Jacob Hiltunen, Appleton North, 6-0, 180, WR – Michigan Tech; Cameron Kolbe, Appleton North, 6-3, 303, DL – Iowa Central; Zach Parker, Appleton North, 5-10, 180, QB – Iowa Central.

Tim Froberg: 920-993-7183 or tfroberg@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @twfroberg

Video

Kimberly football players Adam Stage, Danny Vanden Boom, Logan Bruss and Logan McCormick talk about making their college choices at postcrescent.com