Four remain in march toward state hoops

With the end of FHSAA soccer, the winter sports preseason schedule lightens this week, but the significance of the events has increased.

By late Friday night, Brevard County will know if any of its high school boys basketball teams will be playing in Lakeland next week for a state title.

In larger classifications (5A through 8A), regional semifinal games will be played on Tuesday night, meaning the winners will still need one more victory to reach the state tournament, with its semifinals and finals set for The Lakeland Center.

The two area teams that advanced last year remain in contention, though each has a considerable challenge, and both must beat two more opponents. Melbourne hosts district foe Hagerty in Tuesday’s 8A game, while Holy Trinity must visit rival Melbourne Central Catholic in 5A.

A third Brevard team, 6A Titusville, gets a home game on Tuesday. The Terriers beat Poinciana last week and get Leesburg this time.

Florida Prep plays in Class 2A, which is smaller and has a 16-team bracket as opposed to the 32-team bracket of the larger classes. The Falcons have opted to play their regional final on Friday. They will host Central Florida Christian of Orlando. Both teams advanced easily through the quarterfinal round.

Florida Prep, under Cocoa graduate Julius Reid, has as gaudy a boys basketball resume as there is in Brevard. The Falcons won five titles when the school was named Florida Air Academy. Reid’s task is to return the program to the state final for the first time since 2007.

Wrestling is the only other active winter sport, and those teams face regional tournaments this week. Though no Brevard team is expected to be a state title contender, many area individuals will contend for medals.

Those at 1A schools will take their next step just up US 1 on the Titusville campus of Eastern Florida State, Friday and Saturday, when the finals are tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. Class 2A wrestlers will compete in Jensen Beach.

This week’s high school postseason events

Tuesday

Boys regional basketball

Class 8A: Hagerty at Melbourne, 7 p.m.

Class 6A: Leesburg at Titusville, 7

Class 5A: Holy Trinity at Melbourne Central Catholic, 7

Friday

Boys regional basketball

Regional finals: 8A, 6A, 5A TBD

Class 2A: Central Florida Christian at Florida Prep, 7

Regional wrestling

Region 4-2A at Jensen Beach

Region 2-1A at Titusville EFSC

Saturday

Regional wrestling

Region 4-2A at Jensen Beach (finals, 6)

Region 2-1A at Titusville EFSC (finals, 6)

