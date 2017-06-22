Four rising high school seniors make roster for USA Basketball U-19 World Cup team

Four rising high school seniors made the final 12-man roster for the USA Basketball Men’s Under-19 World Cup team, coached by Kentucky’s John Calipari.

The group began with 27 players, was trimmed to 16 finalists and then the roster.

The United States will look for a third consecutive gold medal in the event, which is July 1-9 in Cairo.

Here are the four high school players:

Louis King, Hudson Catholic (Roselle, N.J.)

Romeo Langford, New Albany (Ind.)

Immanuel Quickley, John Carroll School (Bel Air, Md.)

Cameron Reddish, Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.)

Two high school players — Bol Bol from Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and Jordan Brown from Woodcreek (Roseville, Calif.) — were among the finalists.

Also among the final roster are two players who finished their high school careers in 2017 and will be incoming freshmen: UNLV’s Brandon McCoy (Cathedral Catholic, San Diego) and Kentucky’s P.J. Washington (Findlay Prep, Las Vegas).

“Every player on this team can play different positions and has different abilities,” Calipari said in a news release. “Whether they’re a point guard and a scorer or whether they’re wing and a point guard, or a wing and a power player. We only took two true bigs, which is kind of dangerous. But, we decided that if we had to, we could go small and go zone. We could do it offensively and if they didn’t have a real big guy, we’d just go, ‘P.J., you just guard the guy. We’re going to go pick-and-rolls, inside pick-and-rolls and slips and you’re going to go play like a three anyway.’

“This is a really hard process. But it wasn’t just me selecting these guys, USA Basketball is involved. This was done by committee, and it went back and forth. Everybody was giving opinions. We went to midnight and we still couldn’t make the final decision, we had to sleep on it.”

Here is the full roster:

Hamidou Diallo (Kentucky/Queens, NY);

Carsen Edwards (Purdue/Atascocita, Texas);

Kevin Huerter( Maryland/Clifton Park, N.Y.);

Louis King (Hudson Catholic HS/Columbus, N.J.);

Romeo Langford (New Albany HS/New Albany, Ind.);

Brandon McCoy (Cathedral Catholic HS/San Diego);

Josh Okogie (Georgia Tech/Snellville, Ga.);

Payton Pritchard (Oregon/West Linn, Ore.);

Immanuel Quickly (John Carroll School/Bel Air, Md.);

Cameron Reddish (Westtown School/Norristown, Pa.);

P.J. Washington (Findlay Prep/Las Vegas, Nev.);

Austin Wiley (Auburn/Hoover, Ala.).