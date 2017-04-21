Four-star 2017 DL and former Alabama commit Akial Byers headed to Missouri

Akial Byers has finally found a landing spot.

Several months after his commitment to Alabama fell through, the four-star defensive lineman from Fayetteville (Ark.) has announced he will be attending the University of Missouri.

According to the 247 Sports Composite, Byers is the No. 17 defensive tackle in the Class of 2017 and the No. 2 overall player from Arkansas. Missouri’s recruiting class is now 26 players and is ranked 42nd in the country, per 247 Sports.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Byers had previously committed to Alabama, but amid qualification concerns, signed on with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in February.

However, his qualification status changes, and he is now expected to enroll at Missouri this summer.

Fayetteville defensive line coach Scott Davenport told the Waynesville (Mo.) Daily Guide that Byers attained the ACT score needed to qualify in February, which reopened his Division I opportunities. He visited Missouri last weekend and was on hand for the spring game.

It didn’t hurt that Byers was high school teammates with quarterback and Missouri-commit Taylor Powell as well as Barrett Banister, who is expected to join the walk on for the Tigers at wide receiver.

Per 247 Sports, Missouri was one of 14 schools to offer a scholarship to Byers. Those included Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Florida State, to name a few.