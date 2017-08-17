Four-star 2018 DE Azeez Ojulari commits to Georgia

One of the top football prospects in the Class of 2018 is staying in his home state of Georgia.

On Thursday, four-star Marietta (Ga.) defensive end Azeez Ojulari committed to continue his career at the University of Georgia.

The 6-foot-4, 224-pound weakside defensive end is ranked as the No. 6 player at his position in his class and the No. 15 player in Georgia, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

Ojulari committed in a ceremony at his high school.

Ojulari picked the Bulldogs over offers from more than 30 other schools, including the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Notre Dame, Tennessee and many others. He is scheduled to play in the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio next January.

The addition of Ojulari further bolsters an already strong class for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

Here is a look at who the Bulldogs will be getting next fall.