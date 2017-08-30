Four-star 2018 PF Silvio De Sousa commits to Kansas

Silvio De Sousa, the #30 overall recruit in the class of 2018 (6'9" 220 lbs PF) has committed to the University of Kansas! pic.twitter.com/QfaAiIcla0 — Kansas Jayhawk Fans (@FansOfKU) August 30, 2017

One of the top power forwards in the Class of 2018 is heading to Kansas.

Silvio De Sousa, a four-star power forward from IMG Academy (Brandenton, Fla.), chose the Jayhawks after visiting the Lawrence, Kan., campus this past weekend. De Sousa’s commitment was first reported by the Lawrence Journal-World.

The No. 8 power forward in his class and the No. 30 player overall, per the 247 Sports Composite, De Sousa chose Kansas over Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina, Syracuse and others.

The 6-foot-9, 242-pound De Sousa told the Journal-World of his plans Wednesday morning during a layover in Germany on his way back to his home country of Angola. He’ll play for his home country in the upcoming FIBA Afrobasket Sept. 8-16 in Senegal and Tunisia.

“When I was there in Kansas, I couldn’t even express myself or how I was feeling,” De Sousa told the Journal-World. “When you love something, there’s no way you will describe it. I knew about their basketball but I didn’t know about the campus, the coaches and stuff like that. I felt like that was the place I wanted to be, the culture and the coaches were so great around me. That’s one of the things I’ve been looking for and I found that in them.”

De Sousa told the Journal-World that he knew before he left that he did not need to see any other programs.

“Once I find what I want, what I’ve been looking for, I wouldn’t like to take any more visits,” he said. “Kansas is my final destination.”

De Sousa is the first commitment for Bill Self’s 2018 recruiting class.