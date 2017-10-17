Four-star 2018 PG Jared Butler commits to Alabama

If there were concerns that the evolving scandal centered around Adidas and college basketball assistant coaches would have a dampening effect on the recruiting efforts of the implicated schools, Alabama is moving quick to assure that won’t be the case.

On Monday, four-star Class of 2019 point guard prospect Jared Butler committed to Alabama. The 6-foot-2 Riverside Academy (La.) product chose Alabama ahead of scholarship offers from seven other top programs including Baylor, Texas, Virginia, Wichita State and USC.

Butler is considered one of the top-15 point guards in the senior class, and his pledge likely speaks to Alabama’s expectation that current Alabama freshman Collin Sexton will declare for the NBA Draft after just a single season in Tuscaloosa.

“I’m headed to the University of Alabama and I picked them because I talk to God a lot and my family a lot and we’ve spent months and days talking and it seemed like the best situation and the best people,” Butler told Scout.com’s Evan Daniels. “I love them a lot and they love me.

“It didn’t really hit me quick, but over some days and I was talking about it and every time I talked about Alabama and another school, I just felt like I couldn’t go wrong going to ‘Bama. It just felt right. It just felt like I couldn’t go to any other school.”

Butler is the first commit in Alabama’s basketball Class of 2018.