Four-star 2018 SF Gerald Liddell commits to Texas

The Texas football program isn’t the only one making waves in recruiting circles. The Longhorns are adding serious talent on the court, too.

Four-star small forward Gerald Liddell, one of the top-10 prospects at his position nationwide, committed to Texas on Thursday ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of Kansas, Oregon, Florida State, Cal, USC and Oklahoma State, among others. The Steele (Texas) star is ranked as the No. 40 overall prospect in the Class of 2018 and is the second member of Texas’ class.

Liddell, a 6-foot-6, 180-pounds, is a versatile scorer who was primarily recruited by Jai Lewis. Texas was always a significant contender for Liddell’s commitment due both to proximity to his hometown and the program’s resurgent recruiting status under coach Shaka Smart, who added Mohamed Bamba to his program’s Class of 2017 this summer.

Now Smart is building on that momentum with an eye on delivering a dominant Class of 2018. Liddell is the first major piece toward that, but likely won’t be the last.